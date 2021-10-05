Community View | October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month

The overall goal of the observance is to bring awareness to the severity of every act of domestic violence.

Domestic violence can affect any race, gender and social status. The abuse can exist in many aspects of a relationship, which can include isolation from society and families, emotional abuse, economic abuse, using children, abuse with technology and sexual abuse.

Recognizing different forms of abuse can help bring awareness and relief to all victims and survivors of the horrific incidents and relationships that have caused so much damage to individuals. Statistics show that children who are exposed to domestic violence are two times more likely to become a victim or perpetrator of domestic violence, and one in four women and one in 10 men are victims of domestic violence.

Devastatingly enough, some victims are unable to leave their relationship with their abuser as the situation worsens, or the abuser finally snaps when the victim tries to leave. There were 73 domestic violence related homicides in Arizona in 2020.

The overall goal is to decrease and put an end to the number of victims of domestic violence. Success in improving this issue can be obtained by the community coming together and building strength on this issue. This includes training and the practices within law enforcement, courts, probation, advocacy, shelters, crisis and social workers, medical field workers, academic staff, community outreach and families.

In summary, just a few simple goals can be made to help with the impact of domestic violence and prevention of further damage.

Always believe the victim, donate to community and nationwide shelters, help centers for the victims, and collaborate as one to achieve a victim-centered approach. Show your support by wearing purple and wearing a purple ribbon, and replace your lights with purple lights on Thursday, Oct. 21.

If you would like more information contact the Domestic Violence Advocate at the Mohave County Attorney Victim/Witness Office at 928-718-4967.

(Liz Meins is a Mohave County Attorney’s Office Domestic Violence Advocate)