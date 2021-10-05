Kingman leads Mohave County in new COVID-19 cases

4 Mohave County residents have contracted COVID-19, and nearly half of the new cases were logged in the Kingman medical service area.

The new cases, along with four additional deaths, were announced by the Mohave County Department of Public Health on Monday, Oct. 4. The report covered the three-day period between noon on Friday, Oct. 1 and noon on Monday.

The deaths included three residents of the Bullhead City service area – one each ages 40-49, 60-69 and 80-89 – and a patient in the 50-59 age range from the Lake Havasu City service area.

Of the new cases, 93 were recorded in the Kingman area, including 28 in the age brackets over 50 that have accounted for 95% of the deaths in the county since the beginning of the pandemic. There were 12 new local cases ages 60-69, eight ages 50-59, five ages 70-79 and three ages 80-89.

Another 20 cases were recorded in children and teens, including 13 ages 11-19 and seven ages 0-10. There were also 16 cases ages 30-39, 15 ages 20-29 and 14 ages 40-49.

Elsewhere in the county, there were 75 new cases confirmed in the Bullhead City area, and 36 in the Lake Havasu City area.

While COVID-19 cases nationwide are starting to trend downward, Mohave County is still a high-transmission area. “Well over 90% of all those who are hospitalized were not vaccinated,” the county wrote in a news release last month.

The local surge in cases has been ongoing for several months, but appears to have stabilized in recent weeks.

There were 559 new cases and 15 deaths in the week ending Wednesday, Sept. 29, compared to 543 new cases and 21 deaths in the seven days ending Wednesday, Sept. 22.

There were 619 new cases and 14 deaths in the county in the week ending at noon on Wednesday, Sept. 15; 477 new cases and 16 deaths in the seven-day period ending Wednesday, Sept. 8; and 637 cases and 11 deaths in the seven-day span ending Wednesday, Sept. 1.

According to the Arizona Department of Health Services, only 43.7% of eligible county residents have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, which have proven effective at preventing the disease and lessening the severity of breakthrough illnesses.

That places Mohave 12th out of 15 Arizona counties for receiving one dose of a vaccine, and is far below the 58.7% logged statewide. More than one-third of county residents – 79,462 of about 213,000 – are fully vaccinated, but that’s the lowest rate among the state’s 15 counties.

According to the county’s website, Bullhead City has suffered the most with 228 coronavirus deaths.

It is followed by Kingman with 204, Lake Havasu City with 182, Golden Valley with 41, Fort Mohave with 77 and Mohave Valley with 29. The locations of the remaining deaths are not specified by the county on its website.

Broken down by cities and communities, the county has recorded 7,579 cases for Lake Havasu City, 7,449 for Kingman, 6,874 for Bullhead City, 2,404 for Fort Mohave, 1,536 for Golden Valley, 1,120 for Mohave Valley and 522 for Beaver Dam/Littlefield/Colorado City. There have also been 207 cases in Topock, 97 in Dolan Springs, 70 in Meadview and 65 in Yucca. The locations of the remaining cases are not specified.

The age of the average COVID-19 victim in the county is 73.2 years, while the average patient is 45.3 years old. The case fatality rate in the county is 2.9%, meaning 29 of every 1,000 individuals who have contracted the virus have died. Approximately 13.4% of Mohave County residents are known to have been infected.

County health officials have logged 28,676 coronavirus cases since the first local case was reported on March 24, 2020, while the Arizona Department of Health Services has recorded 31,675 cases in the county. The county counts 818 deaths, while the state reports 940. County health officials report that 24,384 county residents are known to have recovered from the disease since the beginning of the pandemic.

According to daily testing data from AZDHS for Monday, Oct. 4 there were 124 new cases from 381 tests in Mohave County for a positivity rate of 33%.

The positivity rate was 55% (82/149) on Monday, Sept. 27; 8% (91/1,181) on Tuesday, Sept. 28; 9% (121/1,353) on Wednesday, Sept. 29 14% (110/767) on Thursday, Sept. 30; 10% (83/838) on Friday, Oct. 1; and 16% (75/459) on Sunday, Oct. 3.

Since the beginning of the pandemic 272,072 tests have been conducted on county residents and 12.1% have been positive, according to AZDHS.

Statewide on Tuesday, Oct. 5 AZDHS was reporting 95 new deaths and 2,942 new cases from 34,379 tests for a positivity rate of 9%. More than 1,093,000 Arizonans have contracted the virus and 19,984 have died.

Nationwide, Johns Hopkins University of Medicine was reporting nearly 43.8 million confirmed cases and 703,742 deaths the morning of Tuesday, Oct. 5.

Globally, Johns Hopkins was reporting about 4.8 million deaths from nearly 236 million confirmed cases on Tuesday, Oct. 5.

Vaccines are readily available at area pharmacies, physician offices and the Kingman Regional Medical Center COVID Services office at the corner of Stockton Hill Road and Detroit Avenue.

To curtail virus spread, public health officials recommend that the unvaccinated maintain a distance of at least 6 feet from others, wash their hands thoroughly and frequently, and wear a face covering when social distancing isn’t possible.

For some patients, the virus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough, or no symptoms at all.

For others, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia. Some individuals with the virus, including those who have been fully vaccinated, can exhibit no symptoms, but are still capable of transmitting the disease.

The Kingman medical service area includes Kingman, New-Kingman/Butler, Chloride, Valentine, Meadview, Wikieup, Yucca, White Hills, Hackberry, Peach Springs, Valle Vista and Oatman.

The county also passed along new federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommendations calling for persons who were inoculated with the Pfizer vaccine more than six months ago to get a booster shot if they meet one of the following criteria:

– Persons age 65 or older.

– Residents of long-term care facilities.

– Persons ages 18-64 with underlying health conditions.