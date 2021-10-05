OFFERS
Kingman: The sounds of fire safety

Kingman Fire Chief Jake Rhoades

Kingman Fire Chief Jake Rhoades

Originally Published: October 5, 2021 4:56 p.m.

KINGMAN – The City of Kingman Fire Department is teaming up with the National Fire Protection Association, the official sponsor of Fire Prevention Week (Oct. 3-9), to promote this year’s Fire Prevention Week campaign – “Learn the Sounds of Fire Safety.” It focuses on simple but important actions to take to keep people safe.

“Make sure everyone in your home knows how to respond to alarms, such as fire or carbon monoxide. Check those alarms monthly, and replace them every 10 years,” Kingman Fire Chief Jake Rhoades said in a news release.

Here are the sounds of safety:

– Three loud beeps means there is smoke or fire. Get out, call 911 and stay out.

– A single chirp means the battery is low and must be changed. Chirping after the battery has been replaced means the alarm is at the end of its life.

– Make sure smoke and carbon monoxide alarms meet the needs of all family members, including those with sensory or physical disabilities.

