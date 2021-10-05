OFFERS
Letter | Bravo, Arizona Sonshine

Originally Published: October 5, 2021 2:11 p.m.

I would like to thank the many volunteers, physicians and health-care workers who made the recent Arizona Sonshine free health-care event possible.

Dental and vision care were the main focus of the event, held at the Mohave County Fairgrounds in Kingman, but many other medical services were available to participants, including dermatology, podiatry, wound care, massage therapy, and testing for diabetes, high blood pressure, Hepatitis-C and HIV. They even offered haircuts.

There were several tables displaying information and offering samples for various health-care topics, such as smoking cessation and healthy eating.

I was greeted warmly by every volunteer I spoke to, as they introduced themselves and explained their part in the process. I went for the eye examination, which was accomplished by a very efficient assembly line of volunteers.

Just a few minutes later I was picking out a pair of glasses, based on my actual vision needs instead of the generic magnification I had been using.

I’m grateful to everyone who donated their time and expertise to be a blessing in the lives of the hundreds of people who sought help at the two-day event.

BRAVO, Arizona Sonshine!

Teresa Gonzales

Kingman

