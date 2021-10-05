Letter | Liberate schools

The American electorate has a problem. Voters don’t know much about the law. For example, 50 years ago, every citizen knew injury lawyers to be “ambulance chasers.”

Today, after decades of dumbing down, an injury law firm on TV announces: “If you’re injured, your lawyer will come to you, whether you’re at home or in the hospital.” A befuddled, middle-aged, middle-class white male tilts his head quizzically and says: “Really, they do that?”



Yes, Elmer, lawyers are still chasing ambulances in America. And just like 50 years ago, they “don’t get paid until you do.” What they don’t say in the ad is that law firms still snatch one-third of your settlement pot like an old lady’s purse, and they want you to feel grateful for it.

In fact, the question must be asked, does the average American know much of anything at all about everyday civil or criminal law? Nope. And Constitutional law? They don’t even know how to spell it.



The root problem here is our school systems don’t teach civics and law-related education anymore. Why? Corporations don’t want the citizenry to know much. It makes it easier to exploit them.



We need to liberate schools from the curriculum clutches of the one-percent class and take back our legal brain power.

Kimball Shinkoskey

Woods Cross, Utah