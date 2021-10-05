OFFERS
Wed, Oct. 06
More rain forecast for Kingman

A truck drives through runoff on Beale Street in Kingman the morning of Tuesday, Oct. 5. (Photo by MacKenzie Dexter/Kingman Miner)

A truck drives through runoff on Beale Street in Kingman the morning of Tuesday, Oct. 5. (Photo by MacKenzie Dexter/Kingman Miner)

Originally Published: October 5, 2021 4:54 p.m.

KINGMAN – At least 1.59 inches of rain fell during thunderstorms at the Kingman Muncipal Airport on Tuesday, Oct. 5, and there’s more in the forecast, according to the National Weather Service office in Las Vegas.

The NWS forecast indicates that while Wednesday, Oct. 6 is expected to be sunny with a high near 79 degrees and a low later that night near 60, chances for precipitation will return the evening of Thursday, Oct. 7.

Thursday has a forecast high near 79 degrees with winds of 15-20 mph in the afternoon, along with gusts to 28 mph. Later that night, the temperature will drop to around 60 degrees paired with a 30% chance of precipitation after 11 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 8 comes with a 40% chance of showers along with a high near 69. A slight chance of showers will remain prior to 11 p.m. Friday, which will have a low near 48 degrees.

Saturday through Monday, Oct. 9-11 will have highs in the low-to-mid 70s and low temperatures near 50 degrees, but no precipitation is in the forecast.

