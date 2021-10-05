Rants and Raves | Oct. 6, 2021

Let us know what’s on your mind in 40 words or less. Submit Rants and Raves at kdminer.com/rants-and-raves or email editorial@kdminer.com. If your rant/rave is about a specific story please mention the headline. Rants and raves must be original; not plagiarized. We receive many more rants and raves than we can print. Starting Wednesday, Oct. 5 only rants and raves on local and state topics will be printed.

Kingman Miner poll asks if COVID money should be used for programs. We’re overweight and unhealthy which adds significantly to COVID deaths. Perhaps the Kingman City Council could build sidewalks so Kingmanites can get off their butts and get some exercise safely.

Rant against child tax credit – This ranter/raver lives in an alternate reality. This community has many families struggling in poverty, a majority of our kids qualify for free breakfast and lunch, and our food bank is swamped! These families need the child tax credit.

Changes coming for Arizona’s unemployment benefits program – It’s about time. At least three people have used my address to apply for unemployment benefits; people whose names I’ve never heard before. Even a slight PO Box address change was used. How did they get it? I repeatedly reported it, and was completely ignored.

Kingman Fire Department marks 100-year anniversary – Best fire department ever! Wonderful memories of clear back to the 1950s and so many family members were firemen; their wives were fire ladies also helping the community. That includes when our own house caught fire and they saved it.