Book sale slated for Oct. 22-23 at Kingman Library

The Friends of the Kingman Library will host a book sale in the program room at the Mohave County Library on Friday and Saturday, Oct. 22-23. (Photo by grabadonut, cc-by-sa-2.0, https://bit.ly/2ZRQZ1M)

Originally Published: October 7, 2021 5:27 p.m.

KINGMAN – The Friends of the Kingman Library will host a book sale in the program room at the Mohave County Library – Kingman branch at 3269 N. Burbank St. from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, Oct. 22-23.

Friends members receive a 10% discount on Friday and a 20% discount on Saturday. Non-members may join upon entry. Credit cards, debit cards and cash will be accepted.

According to a news release there will be new and used books for all ages including large print books, as well as magazines, CDs, DVDs and more.

Proceeds benefit the library.

