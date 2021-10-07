Burge elected Kingman Regional Medical Center board chair

KINGMAN – Kingman Healthcare Incorporated has announced the election of Krystal Burge as chairman of the KHI board, which oversees the Kingman Regional Medical Center. Burge became involved with KRMC when she joined the KRMC Foundation Board in 1997. For over 20 years she has worked on many projects to benefit Kingman and the larger Mohave County community, KRMC wrote in a news release.

Notably, Burge’s leadership was instrumental in raising money for the development of the Joan and Diana Hospice Home, which provides end-of-life care to terminally ill patients. The $3 million project was completed in 2010.

In 2012 Burge joined the KHI board, and has served on the finance, ethics and planning committees; participated in the Quality Council; and served as vice chair. In August 2021 the board elected Burge as chairman.

While she appreciates the responsibility of her new role, Burge said she is excited to lead the board through the changing health-care landscape.

“With the strain on our employees and medical professionals, our focus right now should be on supporting the people within our organization,” Burge said. “I look forward to working with Will McConnell, CEO, as KRMC implements a new strategic plan to improve quality of care and service throughout this health system.”