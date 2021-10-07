Coronavirus claims 4 more Kingman-area denizens, 25 more infected

KINGMAN – The death toll from COVID-19 keeps rising in the Kingman medical service area.

Of the seven new deaths reported Wednesday, Oct. 6 by the Mohave County Department of Public Health, four were logged in the Kingman area. The report covered the two-day period between noon on Monday, Oct. 4 and noon on Wednesday.

The newly deceased from the Kingman area include one patient each in the 50-59, 60-69, 70-79 and 80-89 age brackets. It raised the local toll to 208 since the start of the pandemic.

Bullhead City suffered the other three new fatalities, losing two patients ages 70-79 and one age 80-89.

County health officials also reported that another 134 county residents have contracted the coronavirus, including 25 from the Kingman area. More than half of those local cases involved individuals in the age groups over 50 that have accounted for 95% of the deaths in the county. There were seven new local cases in the 50-59 age bracket, plus four ages 60-69 and two ages 70-79. There were also five cases each ages 20-29 and 30-39, and two ages 40-49.

Bullhead City suffered the most new cases of the county’s four medical service areas with 69, including 26 over age 50. There were also 36 new cases in the Lake Havasu City service area, three in the communities in the Arizona Strip, and one in an undetermined location in the county.

The number of new cases has started declining in the county even as the weekly death toll climbs. In the seven-day period ending at noon on Wednesday county health officials recorded 493 new cases and 19 deaths.

That compares to 559 new cases and 15 deaths in the week ending Wednesday, Sept. 29, and 543 new cases and 21 deaths in the seven days ending Wednesday, Sept. 22. There were 619 new cases and 14 deaths in the county in the week ending at noon on Wednesday, Sept. 15.

Still, Mohave County is considered a high-transmission area, and the county’s low vaccination rate has been cited by local health officials.

“Well over 90% of all those who are hospitalized were not vaccinated,” the county wrote in the news release on Wednesday. “The Mohave County Health Department continues to urge all residents to get fully vaccinated.”

According to the Arizona Department of Health Services, only 43.9% of eligible county residents have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, which have proven effective at preventing the disease and lessening the severity of breakthrough illnesses.

That places Mohave 12th out of 15 Arizona counties for receiving one dose of a vaccine, and is far below the 59% logged statewide. More than one-third of county residents – 79,847 of about 213,000 – are fully vaccinated, but that’s the lowest rate among the state’s 15 counties.

According to the county’s website, Bullhead City has suffered the most with 228 coronavirus deaths. It is followed by Kingman with 204, Lake Havasu City with 182, Golden Valley with 41, Fort Mohave with 77 and Mohave Valley with 29. The locations of the remaining deaths are not specified by the county on its website.

Broken down by cities and communities, the county has recorded 7,615 cases for Lake Havasu City, 7,489 for Kingman, 6,923 for Bullhead City, 2,413 for Fort Mohave, 1,543 for Golden Valley, 1,130 for Mohave Valley and 525 for Beaver Dam/Littlefield/Colorado City. There have also been 207 cases in Topock, 97 in Dolan Springs, 71 in Meadview and 65 in Yucca. The locations of the remaining cases are not specified.

The age of the average COVID-19 victim in the county is 73.2 years, while the average patient is 45.3 years old. The case fatality rate in the county is 2.9%, meaning 29 of every 1,000 individuals who have contracted the virus have died. Approximately 13.4% of Mohave County residents are known to have been infected.

County health officials have logged 28,835 coronavirus cases since the first local case was reported on March 24, 2020, while the Arizona Department of Health Services has recorded 31,850 cases in the county. The county counts 825 deaths, while the state reports 950. County health officials report that 24,561 county residents are known to have recovered from the disease since the beginning of the pandemic.

According to daily testing data from AZDHS for Wednesday, Oct. 6 there were 109 new cases from 1,256 tests in Mohave County for a positivity rate of 9%. The positivity rate was 9% (121/1,353) on Wednesday, Sept. 29 and 14% (110/767) on Thursday, Sept. 30; 10% (83/838) on Friday, Oct. 1; and 16% (75/459) on Sunday, Oct. 3.

It was 33% (124/381) on Monday Oct. 4; and 13% (66/509) on Tuesday, Oct. 5.

Since the beginning of the pandemic 275,664 tests have been conducted on county residents and 12.2% have been positive, according to AZDHS.

Statewide on Thursday, Oct. 7 AZDHS was reporting 32 new deaths and 2,529 new cases from 36,293 tests for a positivity rate of 7%. More than 1,111,000 Arizonans have contracted the virus and 20,282 have died.

Nationwide, Johns Hopkins University of Medicine was reporting nearly 44.1 million confirmed cases and 708,125 deaths the morning of Thursday, Oct. 7.

Globally, Johns Hopkins was reporting more than 4.8 million deaths from nearly 237 million confirmed cases on Thursday, Oct. 7.

Vaccines are readily available at area pharmacies, physician offices and the Kingman Regional Medical Center COVID Services office at the corner of Stockton Hill Road and Detroit Avenue.