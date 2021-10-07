Obituary | David Day

David Day went to be with the Lord on Sept. 24, 2021 after his battle with COPD. He was 73. His wings were ready, our hearts were not.

Preceded by death, David's loving late wife Liz Ann Day; his parents Leroy and Eileen Day; his two brothers Larry Day and Dennis Day; and his loving sister Dale Day.

David’s passions were his love for his family, his friends, and his love and commitment to his beloved dog Buddy. He also left behind his significant other, Lorraine Racicot.

David was an extremely talented Artist. There wasn't anything that he could not draw or paint. He loved painting cartoon characters and his all-time favorite was the Pink Panther. He also painted a couple of murals around Kingman, Arizona. He enjoyed classic cars and trucks. David will be dearly missed by all.

David is survived by his daughter Corina Lynn Day and her two sons Cody and Logan; and his son David Anthony Day and his two sons Lucas and Sebastian. Remaining survivors include brother Danny Day; and two sisters Kathryn Russell and Karen Day. David left behind many nieces, nephews and numerous other relatives.

May you Rest in Peace, David.