OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons Kingman Smart Buyer 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Local State National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Milestones Out & About
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Kingman Smart Buyer 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions TV Listings Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Thu, Oct. 07
Weather
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Obituary | David Day

David Day

David Day

Originally Published: October 7, 2021 2:31 p.m.

David Day went to be with the Lord on Sept. 24, 2021 after his battle with COPD. He was 73. His wings were ready, our hearts were not.

Preceded by death, David's loving late wife Liz Ann Day; his parents Leroy and Eileen Day; his two brothers Larry Day and Dennis Day; and his loving sister Dale Day.

David’s passions were his love for his family, his friends, and his love and commitment to his beloved dog Buddy. He also left behind his significant other, Lorraine Racicot.

David was an extremely talented Artist. There wasn't anything that he could not draw or paint. He loved painting cartoon characters and his all-time favorite was the Pink Panther. He also painted a couple of murals around Kingman, Arizona. He enjoyed classic cars and trucks. David will be dearly missed by all.

David is survived by his daughter Corina Lynn Day and her two sons Cody and Logan; and his son David Anthony Day and his two sons Lucas and Sebastian. Remaining survivors include brother Danny Day; and two sisters Kathryn Russell and Karen Day. David left behind many nieces, nephews and numerous other relatives.

May you Rest in Peace, David.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News
State