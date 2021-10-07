Peach Springs man arrested in connection with woman's death in Kingman

KINGMAN – Cedrick Watahomigie, 22, of Peach Springs, has been arrested by the Kingman Police Department on suspicion of manslaughter in connection with the Sept. 19 death of Deiah Dee Parker.

KPD wrote in a news release that Parker was found unresponsive in the parking lot of an apartment complex in the 3300 block of Harrison Street on Sunday, Sept. 19. She was transported to a hospital in Las Vegas where she died as a result of a head injury.

Investigators learned that Parker and her boyfriend, identified as Watahomigie, had attended the Mohave County Fair on Saturday night with a group of friends before heading to the apartment complex. According to investigators, it became “apparent” that Watahomigie was the last person to be with Parker before she was found unresponsive.

Law enforcement wrote the investigation revealed that Watahomigie and Parker began arguing while standing in the parking lot. During the argument, Watahomigie is alleged to have pushed Parker, which caused her to stumble and fall.

Her injuries were consistent with falling and striking her head, KPD wrote.

Watahomigie was arrested just before 6 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 6 when he turned himself in to investigators, KPD continued.

Watahomigie reportedly admitted involvement in the offense and was booked into the Mohave County jail on suspicion of felony manslaughter.