Rants and Raves | Oct. 8, 2021

Why make or pass laws if you can’t or won’t enforce them. It’s a waste of your time and my money. There are laws that could solve this country’s problems if enforced.

This is to the lowlife that stole a tie clip collection from a challenged man who was showing it at the Mohave County Fair. Just so you know, it was a prized keepsake from his father, who was killed in 1973 in an explosion. Not that it will make a difference to you; just thought you should know. Hope you enjoy your ill-gotten gain.

The Kingman library needs a new fax machine. It is a wonderful and useful asset to be able to fax for free, but only if the fax machine functions. County Supervisors, please help.