2 dead, 44 infected with COVID from Kingman medical service area

KINGMAN – Two more Kingman-area residents have died from COVID-19, and another 44 locals have contracted the virus.

The deaths and new cases were among three deaths and 121 cases announced countywide by the Mohave County Department of Public Health on Friday, Oct. 8. The report covered the two-day period between noon on Wednesday, Oct. 6 and noon on Friday.

The newly deceased from the Kingman area include one patient each in the 60-69 and 70-79 age brackets. A patient age 80-89 from the Bullhead City area also died.

Of the 44 new local cases, 12 are in the age groups over 50 that have accounted for 95% of the deaths in the county since the beginning of the pandemic. There were six new cases ages 50-59, five ages 60-69 and one age 70-79. There were also 11 cases ages 40-49, 10 ages 30-39, eight ages 20-29, two ages 0-10 and one age 11-19.

The Bullhead City area experienced the most new cases of the county’s four medical service areas with 45. There were also 29 new cases in the Lake Havasu City service area, two in the communities in the Arizona Strip and one in an undetermined area of the county.

The number of new cases has started declining in the county even as the weekly death toll climbs. In the seven-day period ending at noon on Wednesday, Oct. 6 county health officials recorded 493 new cases and 19 deaths. That compares to 559 new cases and 15 deaths in the week ending Wednesday, Sept. 29, and 543 new cases and 21 deaths in the seven days ending Wednesday, Sept. 22. There were 619 new cases and 14 deaths in the county in the week ending at noon on Wednesday, Sept. 15.

Still, Mohave County is considered a high-transmission area, and the county’s low vaccination rate has been cited by local health officials.

“Well over 90% of all those who are hospitalized were not vaccinated,” the county wrote in a news release on Wednesday, Oct. 6. “The Mohave County Health Department continues to urge all residents to get fully vaccinated.”

According to the Arizona Department of Health Services, only 44% of eligible county residents have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, which have proven effective at preventing the disease and lessening the severity of breakthrough illnesses.

That places Mohave 12th out of 15 Arizona counties for receiving one dose of a vaccine, and is far below the 59.2% logged statewide. More than one-third of county residents – 80,026 of about 213,000 – are fully vaccinated, but that’s the lowest rate among the state’s 15 counties.

y’s website, Bullhead City has suffered the most with 229 coronavirus deaths. It is followed by Kingman with 208, Lake Havasu City with 182, Golden Valley with 41, Fort Mohave with 79 and Mohave Valley with 29. The locations of the remaining deaths are not specified by the county on its website.

Broken down by cities and communities, the county has recorded 7,644 cases for Lake Havasu City, 7,532 for Kingman, 6,954 for Bullhead City, 2,422 for Fort Mohave, 1,543 for Golden Valley, 1,134 for Mohave Valley and 527 for Beaver Dam/Littlefield/Colorado City. There have also been 207 cases in Topock, 97 in Dolan Springs, 72 in Meadview and 65 in Yucca. The locations of the remaining cases are not specified.

The age of the average COVID-19 victim in the county is 73.2 years, while the average patient is 45.3 years old. The case fatality rate in the county is 2.9%, meaning 29 of every 1,000 individuals who have contracted the virus have died. Approximately 13.5% of Mohave County residents are known to have been infected.

County health officials have logged 28,954 coronavirus cases since the first local case was reported on March 24, 2020, while the Arizona Department of Health Services has recorded 31,985 cases in the county. The county counts 826 deaths, while the state reports 949. County health officials report that 24,681 county residents are known to have recovered from the disease since the beginning of the pandemic.

According to daily testing data from AZDHS for Friday, Oct. 8 there were 55 new cases from 563 tests in Mohave County for a positivity rate of 10%.

The positivity rate was 10% (83/838) on Friday, Oct. 1; 16% (75/459) on Sunday, Oct. 3; 33% (124/381) on Monday, Oct. 4; 13% (66/509) on Tuesday, Oct. 5; 9% (109/1,256) on Wednesday, Oct. 6; and 13% (80/596) on Thursday, Oct. 7.

Since the beginning of the pandemic 276,824 tests have been conducted on county residents and 12.2% have been positive, according to AZDHS.

Statewide on Saturday, Oct. 9 AZDHS was reporting 31 new deaths and 2,358 new cases from 16,889 tests for a positivity rate of 7%. More than 1,116,000 Arizonans have contracted the virus and 20,350 have died.

Nationwide, Johns Hopkins University of Medicine was reporting nearly 44.3 million confirmed cases and 712,704 deaths the morning of Saturday, Oct. 9.

Globally, Johns Hopkins was reporting more than 4.8 million deaths from more than 237 million confirmed cases on Saturday, Oct. 9.

Vaccines are readily available at area pharmacies, physician offices and the Kingman Regional Medical Center COVID Services office at the corner of Stockton Hill Road and Detroit Avenue.

To curtail virus spread, public health officials recommend that the unvaccinated maintain a distance of at least 6 feet from others, wash their hands thoroughly and frequently, and wear a face covering when social distancing isn’t possible.

For some patients, the virus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough, or no symptoms at all.

For others, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia. Some individuals with the virus, including those who have been fully vaccinated, can exhibit no symptoms, but are still capable of transmitting the disease.

The Kingman medical service area includes Kingman, New-Kingman/Butler, Chloride, Valentine, Meadview, Wikieup, Yucca, White Hills, Hackberry, Peach Springs, Valle Vista and Oatman.

The county also passed along new federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommendations calling for persons who were inoculated with the Pfizer vaccine more than six months ago to get a booster shot if they meet one of the following criteria:

– Persons age 65 or older.

– Residents of long-term care facilities.

– Persons ages 18-64 with underlying health conditions.