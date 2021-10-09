Dream Flight

The Ageless Aviation Dreams Foundation paid a visit to Lake Havasu City Airport last week to provide complimentary “Dream Flights” in World War II-era Boeing Stearman open-cockpit biplanes to World War II veterans. The flights are part of the foundation’s U.S. Operation September Freedom. “The experience is pure magic, one that dream flyers tell us they never forget,” the foundation wrote in a news release. Pictured above is a veteran showing her excitement after a flight. The foundation has provided more than 4,500 dream flights since forming in 2011. The all-volunteer effort is supported by sponsors and donations. Of the 16 million Americans who served in World War II, only about 100,000 are alive today.