Free music lessons to be offered to Kingman veterans

KINGMAN – American Legion Post 14 at 225 E. Oak St. will soon begin offering free musical instrument lessons for veterans.

The Jerry Ambrose Veterans Council, which is overseeing the effort, wrote in a news release that giving back to veterans comes back in all forms, and that research has shown playing musical instruments helps with PTSD.

“There have been many donations of various musical instruments including a violin, alto sax, keyboard and multiple guitars,” organizers wrote.

Veterans with singing talents are also invited to join. The post will donate space from 5–7 p.m. the second and fourth Wednesdays of each month for the effort.

Donations are still being accepted, with there being a need for drums, bass guitars, six-string acoustic guitars, amps and microphones. Cash donations will go toward the purchase of additional musical equipment.

“If you have time to donate, we are also in need of teachers for the various instruments,” JAVC wrote.

If interested, veterans should contact Bill Perry at billperry002@gmail.com or 928-273-8865.