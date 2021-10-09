Kingman adult center slates Fall Craft Fair

KINGMAN – The Kathryn Heidenreich Adult Center at 1776 Airway Ave. in Kingman will host a Fall Craft Fair from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 23.

According to a news release, there will be over 35 vendors filling three rooms selling handmade items, wood-crafted items, beads, jewelry, and home and business items.

Lunch will be available for purchase, and a bake sale is also planned.