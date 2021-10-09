OFFERS
Mohave County Housing Authority to meet Oct. 18

The Mohave County Housing Authority will meet at 8:30 a.m. Monday, Oct. 18 at 700 W. Beale St. in Kingman. (Miner file photo)



Originally Published: October 9, 2021 6:36 p.m.

KINGMAN – The Mohave County Housing Authority will meet in special session at 8:30 a.m. Monday, Oct. 18 in the county administration building at 700 W. Beale St. in downtown Kingman.

Housing program updates are set to include section 8, VASH, mainstream and the foster youth initiative.

Kingman Veteran Villas will also be addressed, as will supportive housing programs.

Members of the board will receive an update on the emergency federal housing voucher program, the emergency rental assistance program and federal community development block grants.

A public hearing will also be held on the housing authority’s administrative plan.

After the public hearing, directors are expected to vote on possible revisions to the plan.

