Moonshine Festival and Chili Cook Off slated for Oct. 15-17 in Golden Valley

A Moonshine Festival and Chili Cook Off is slated from Friday through Sunday, Oct. 15-17 at Saddle Sore Ranch on the Oatman Highway. (U.S. Air Force photo/Public domain)

A Moonshine Festival and Chili Cook Off is slated from Friday through Sunday, Oct. 15-17 at Saddle Sore Ranch on the Oatman Highway. (U.S. Air Force photo/Public domain)

Originally Published: October 9, 2021 6:10 p.m.

GOLDEN VALLEY – A Moonshine Festival and Chili Cook Off will be held from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday through Sunday, Oct. 15-17 at Saddle Sore Ranch between mile markers 36 and 37 on the Oatman Highway. Prizes will be awarded for the best homemade moonshine and best chili. Chili can be pre-made, or made onsite. There will also be a ride-in bike and rat rod show, live music, games, activities, contests and nightly campfire parties. Ages 21 and up only. Visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/shinetoberfest-2021-tickets-138469342531 for tickets and more information.

