Obituary | Lessie A. Nelson

Lessie A. Nelson was born on April 28, 1927 in Dorr Run, Ohio and passed away Sept. 27, 2021.

She was a wonderful person who knew how to love unconditionally. She loved and was loved by many and will be greatly missed. She worked tirelessly in housekeeping at the hospital until retirement. She never complained about the work she had to do and always had time for her family. She never met a stranger and was friendly to all.

Lessie was preceeded in death by her husband Robert L. Nelson and son Robert L. Nelson Jr., and is survived by daughter Mary Ann Norris and husband Tom (deceased), Sam Nelson and wife Rhonda (deceased), daughter Brenda Kay Holley and husband George William (deceased), daughter Betty Lee Rotte (Jon),Steve Nelson (Candiece), daughter Kendra May Vanscoy (Jim) and several grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.

I am Free

Don’t grieve for me, for now I’m free;

I’m following the path God laid for me.

I took His hand when I heard him call;

I turned my back and left it all.

I could not stay another day.

To laugh, to love, to work or play.

Tasks left undone must stay that way;

I found that place at the close of day.

If my parting has left a void,

Then fill it with remembered joy.

A friendship shared, a laugh, a kiss;

Ah yes, these things, I, too, will miss.

Be not burdened with times of sorrow;

I wish you the sunshine of tomorrow.

My life’s been full, I savored much;

Good friends, good times, a loved one’s touch.

Perhaps my time seemed all to brief;

Don’t lengthen it now with undue grief.

Lift up your heart and share with me;

God wanted me now, He set me free.