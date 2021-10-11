Coconino beats Lee Williams 29-10

FLAGSTAFF - Coconino dominated the second half to notch a 29-10 come-from-behind victory over Lee Williams in a high school football game played Saturday, Oct. 9 in Flagstaff.

The Volunteers forged a 10-2 lead at the half, but surrendered 20 points in the fourth quarter to absorb the loss. They slipped to 3-3 on the season.

Coconino remains undefeated at 3-0.

Lee Williams will look to bounce back on Friday, Oct. 15 when they travel to play Bradshaw Mountain (3-2). Kickoff is at 7 p.m. Bradshaw Mountain won 57-45 over Mingus Union in their most-recent outing on Oct. 1.