OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons Kingman Smart Buyer 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Local State National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Milestones Out & About
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Kingman Smart Buyer 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions TV Listings Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Mon, Oct. 11
Weather
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Coconino beats Lee Williams 29-10

Coconino beat Lee Williams High School 29-10 in a prep football game played on Saturday, Oct. 9 in Flagstaff. (Miner file photo)

Coconino beat Lee Williams High School 29-10 in a prep football game played on Saturday, Oct. 9 in Flagstaff. (Miner file photo)

Originally Published: October 11, 2021 10:13 a.m.

FLAGSTAFF - Coconino dominated the second half to notch a 29-10 come-from-behind victory over Lee Williams in a high school football game played Saturday, Oct. 9 in Flagstaff.

The Volunteers forged a 10-2 lead at the half, but surrendered 20 points in the fourth quarter to absorb the loss. They slipped to 3-3 on the season.

Coconino remains undefeated at 3-0.

Lee Williams will look to bounce back on Friday, Oct. 15 when they travel to play Bradshaw Mountain (3-2). Kickoff is at 7 p.m. Bradshaw Mountain won 57-45 over Mingus Union in their most-recent outing on Oct. 1.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News
State