Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Mon, Oct. 11
Wind advisory in effect for Kingman area until Monday night

Winds in the Kingman area could gust as high as 50 mph on Monday, Oct. 11, according to the National Weather Service office in Las Vegas. (Adobe image)

Originally Published: October 11, 2021 10:10 a.m.

KINGMAN – Hang on to your hats, and get your coats out. The Kingman area is under a wind advisory, and temperatures are expected to fall into 30s, creating a chance for snow in the higher elevations.

The wind Advisory is in effect until 11 p.m. Monday, Oct. 11, with the National Weather Service forecasting that gusts could reach 50 mph.

Monday’s high temperature will only reach 72 degrees, with winds of 11-21 mph increasing to 24-34 mph in the afternoon.

Scattered precipitation is also in the forecast for Monday night and early Tuesday morning, primarily before 4 a.m., followed by a slight chance of rain and snow showers as the temperature will drop to 40 degrees. Wind gusts could reach 33 mph Monday night, when there is a 40% chance of precipitation.

Tuesday, Oct. 12 will have a high near 58 degrees and a low that evening around 38 degrees. Winds could gust to 20 mph during the day, and are expected to subside to 8-10 mph Tuesday night. According to NWS, the high temperature for Tuesday will be approximately 15-25 degrees cooler than normal.

Winds will also blow from 8-10 mph on Wednesday, Oct. 13, which will have a high near 64 degrees and a low around 41. No precipitation is in the forecast, as of Monday, from Wednesday through Sunday, Oct. 17.

Thursday, Oct. 14 will have highs and lows of 68 and 41, respectively, and Friday, Oct. 15 will have highs and lows of 71 and 43, respectively. Saturday, Oct. 16 will have a high near 77 and a low later that night around 48 degrees.

