Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Tue, Oct. 12
Weather
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Andy Awards winners honored in Kingman

Joy Short, Kingman Cancer Care Unit, Teri Williams, Dyllan Farney, Lauren Peterson, Sharon Stockbridge, The Bee News, Juliana Clouser (not pictured), Marcia Joslin, Owen Shultz, Kmart Plaza/Ben LeParne, Anderson Ford and Lori Gunnette are this year’s Andy Awards winners. (Photo courtesy of the Kingman Area Chamber of Commerce)

Joy Short, Kingman Cancer Care Unit, Teri Williams, Dyllan Farney, Lauren Peterson, Sharon Stockbridge, The Bee News, Juliana Clouser (not pictured), Marcia Joslin, Owen Shultz, Kmart Plaza/Ben LeParne, Anderson Ford and Lori Gunnette are this year's Andy Awards winners. (Photo courtesy of the Kingman Area Chamber of Commerce)

Originally Published: October 12, 2021 4 p.m.

KINGMAN – Local individuals, organizations and businesses making a difference in the community were honored at the annual Andy Awards Dinner held Sept. 20 at Beale Celebrations.

Categories for which people, businesses and organizations could have been nominated included Student of the Year; Organization of the Year; Citizen of the Year; Educator of the Year; Business of the Year; Lifetime Achiever; Most Improved Commercial Property; Public Service Award; and Young Professional of the Year.

Educator of the Year was presented to Joy Short, Organization of the Year to the Kingman Cancer Care Unit and the Public Service Award to Teri Williams.

There was a three-way tie for Young Professional of the Year, with Dyllan Farney, Lauren Peterson and Sharon Stockbridge receiving awards.

The Bee News was dubbed Business of the Year, and Juliana Clouser Student of the Year. Marcia Joslin was awarded the Citizen of the Year award and Owen Shultz received the Lifetime Achiever award.

Most Improved Commercial Property went to Kmart Plaza/Ben LeParne, while the Chamber Member of the Year was awarded to Anderson Ford and Ambassador of the Year to Lori Gunnette.

