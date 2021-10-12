Briefs | Arizona reports 2,029 additional virus cases, 71 more deaths

PHOENIX – Arizona on Tuesday again reported over 2,000 additional confirmed COVID-19 cases amid continued slowing in the current surge.

After 1,720 additional cases and no additional deaths were reported Monday, the state's coronavirus dashboard reported 2,029 additional cases and 71 additional deaths.

Smaller increases in cases and deaths are often reported on Mondays due to weekend reporting lags.

Arizona had reported at least 2,000 additional virus cases on 12 straight days before Monday.

The latest reports increased the state's pandemic totals to 1,122,390 cases and 20,453 deaths, the dashboard reported.

According to Johns Hopkins University data, the seven-day rolling average of daily new cases in Arizona declined from 2,500.7 on Sept. 26 to 2,260.9 on Sunday. The rolling average of daily deaths dropped from 42.7 to 35 during the same period.

COVID-19-related hospitalizations continued to linger below 1,800, with 1,759 virus patients occupying hospital beds as of Monday, the state's dashboard reported.

The Navajo Nation on Monday reported 11 more COVID-19 cases, but no additional deaths for the eighth time in the past 12 days. Tribal health officials had reported 55 news cases and two deaths on Sunday.

The latest numbers pushed the tribe’s totals to 34,458 confirmed COVID-19 cases from the virus since the pandemic began more than a year ago.

The known death toll is at 1,456.

Based on cases from Sept. 24 to Oct. 7, the Navajo Department of Health issued an advisory for 33 communities due to uncontrolled spread of COVID-19.

Tribal officials still are urging people to get vaccinated, wear masks while in public and minimize their travel.

All Navajo Nation executive branch employees had to be fully vaccinated against the virus by the end of September or submit to regular testing.

The tribe’s reservation is the country’s largest at 27,000 square miles (70,000 square kilometers) and it covers parts of Arizona, New Mexico and Utah.