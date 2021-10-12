OFFERS
COVID claims Mohave County detention officer

A Mohave County detention officer has died from COVID-19, according to the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office. The Mohave County jail is pictured. (Miner file photo)

Originally Published: October 12, 2021 3:36 p.m.

KINGMAN – Mohave County Detention Officer Anthony “Tony” Nicoletti has passed away from complications related to contracting COVID-19, the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office wrote on its Facebook page Monday, Oct. 11.

MCSO wrote that the officer passed away Monday morning. Nicoletti, a six-year veteran of the sheriff’s office, had his most recent assignment as a fugitive and warrants officer at the Mohave County Adult Detention Facility.

He assisted with out-of-state extraditions, in-state prisoner movement and day-to-day court activities in making sure inmates were safely transported to Mohave County courthouses, MCSO wrote.

“Tony was a long-time Kingman resident who was loved and respected by all who knew him and worked with him,” the sheriff’s office continued. “We ask that the community keep his wife, children and entire family in their thoughts and prayers during this difficult time. To the Nicoletti family, please know that you will always be a part of our law enforcement family.”

