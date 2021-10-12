Evan Taylor of Lee Williams High School selected as Student Rotarian

KINGMAN – Evan Taylor, a senior at Lee Williams High School, was recently selected as a Kingman Rotary Club student rotarian.

He was selected because of his high commitment to education, leadership and service, the club wrote in a news release.



Taylor has been committed to LWHS throughout his four years of high school. Some of his activities include student council, basketball, tennis, marching band and concert band. He recently began volunteering as a teacher’s aide for a first-grade class.



Taylor has taken several college classes at Mohave Community College and is eligible for membership in Phi Theta Kappa. He was also named to the 2021 MCC dean’s list.

After graduation he will attend Brigham Young University, serve on a church mission and attend medical school.