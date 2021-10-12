OFFERS
Kingman area community blood drives slated

A trio of community blood drives will be held in the Kingman area in the next several weeks to help combat a shortage at hospitals. (Adobe image)

Originally Published: October 12, 2021 3:38 p.m.

Updated as of Tuesday, October 12, 2021 4:42 PM

KINGMAN – A trio of community blood drives have been scheduled to help combat existing shortage and meet the needs of area hospital patients.

Blood drives are slated for 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 14 at Kingman City Hall; 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 20 at Kingman Academy High School; and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 28 at the MCA auditorium in Meadview.

According to a news release from Vitalant blood services there is an urgent need for all blood types, especially type O.

“The pandemic continues to affect the blood supply and thousands of blood drives have been canceled. To replenish the blood supply, Vitalant needs to collect at least 1,000 blood donations every week to meet the needs of hospital patients,” the organization wrote.

To make a donation, sign up at donors.vitalant.org. You must be age 16 or older to donate. There is no waiting period to give blood after receiving a COVID-19 vaccine.

