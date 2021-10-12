Obituary | Fern Campbell

Fern Campbell passed away Monday, Sept. 6, 2021 from an accident in her home in Kingman, Arizona. She was 89 years young. Fern was born Oct. 6, 1931 to Chester and Bertha Garland (nee Fehr) in Hellertown, Pennsylvania. She enjoyed growing up in Pennsylvania with her older brother Dean, and her “Big Baby Brother” Brian.

Fern became a Registered Nurse as a young woman. On Sept. 10, 1955, Fern married Robert (Bob) Campbell. Together they had four children, Richard, Scott, Robin and Lisa. They moved the family to San Diego, California in 1964, where they lived for 31 years. In 1995, Fern and Bob relocated to Kingman, Arizona to enjoy their retirement.

Fern enjoyed sewing, quilting, cross stitching and knitting, and was a member of the Kingman Quilters Guild. She played guitar for a time and sang on various choirs. Fern liked to travel and saw Africa, parts of Europe and South America while traveling on her own. She loved the Lord and was a long-time member of Grace Lutheran Church. Fern was also very active, attending exercise classes twice weekly.

Fern is survived by three children, Richard Campbell of San Diego, California, Robin Campbell (Jo Goss) of Kingman, Arizona and Lisa Everett of Apple Valley, California.

Fern is also survived by four grandchildren Heather Crawford of Redmond, Oregon, Brenna Everett of Saint George, Utah, Brooke (Joel) Brown of Los Gatos, California and Jared Everett of Saint George, Utah; as well as nine great-grandchildren Wesson, Jaxon, Everett, Archer, Easton, Boston, Jaydon, Parker and Beau.

Fern is preceded to heaven by her husband, Bob; her second child, Scott Campbell; her grandson, Jeremy Campbell; her parents and both of her brothers.

Fern loved to receive flowers in life, but preferred to not have flowers for her service. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the charity of your choice in Fern’s name.

A service will be held on Saturday, Oct. 16, at Grace Lutheran Church, 2101 Harrison St., Kingman at 1 p.m.