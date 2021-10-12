OFFERS
Obituary | Martha Mae Booth

Martha Mae Booth

Martha Mae Booth

Originally Published: October 12, 2021 2:26 p.m.

On Sept. 29, 2021, Martha Mae Booth was reunited with her Lord and Savior in heaven. Mae was born on July 5, 1937 in Oklahoma.

Mae was a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, who never stopped showing compassion to all her friends and family.

Mae is survived by her sons Thomas and Ronald Booth; her nine grandchildren, many loving great-grandchildren, her church and all the many people she has positively impacted throughout her life.

Mae led cub scouts, ran and taught Sunday school, and has had so many wonderful adventures in life that encompassed her loving demeanor. Mae went to church every Sunday at Kingman Christian Church, and devoted her time to the children and wellbeing of her community.

Mae Booth will always be remembered as a loving and compassionate asset to the Kingman community. Mae appreciates all the prayers said on her behalf, and watches over those she left behind with a warm smile.

