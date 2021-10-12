OFFERS
Obituary | Sue Brannon

Originally Published: October 12, 2021 2:32 p.m.

Sue Brannon, 88, went home to be with the Lord on Monday, Sept. 27, 2021, while surrounded by her loving children.

Sue was born on Jan. 24, 1933 in Picher, Oklahoma. Sue and her family moved to Salinas, California in 1948. This is where she met the love of her life, Robert. They married on May 6, 1951 and had four sons.

For 35 years she worked as the school secretary at the Freemont Elementary School, where she met and worked with many wonderful people. Then she got to work with kids, which was one of her many loves. Sue was an active member in both her church in Salinas and at College Park Community Church in Kingman.

Sue is survived by her four sons Rickey, Randy, Tim and Kerry; and daughter Marlene, all of Kingman; two brothers Richard (Terry) Layton and Bill (Johnice) Layton; and her sister Sharon Harris, all of California. She also leaves behind six grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews, along with extended family.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 16 at College Park Community Church.

A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 22, 2021 at the Garden of Memories, 850 Abbott St. in Salinas, California.

