Sounds of Kingman presents Jim Hinckley

KINGMAN – The Sounds of Kingman will present “Our Time, Our History” featuring local historian and Route 66 expert Jim Hinckley.

The event is slated for 1-3 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 16 at the Mohave Museum at 400 W. Beale St. in Kingman.

Hinckley will discuss the celebrities and some unknowns as they came through Kingman.

“They made it their home for a while and raised it to Hollywood status,” according to a Sounds of Kingman news release. “Route 66 remains a popular tourist attraction and travel route for thousands of travelers every year.”

The organization invited attendees to “experience the grandeur as well as the lost innocence of the glory days of Route 66.”

For more information visit www.soundsofkingman.com.