OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons Kingman Smart Buyer 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Local State National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Milestones Out & About
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Kingman Smart Buyer 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions TV Listings Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Tue, Oct. 12
Weather
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Sounds of Kingman presents Jim Hinckley

Local Route 66 historian Jim Hinckley will speak from 1-3 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 16 at the Mohave Museum as part of the Sounds of Kingman series. (Miner file photo)

Local Route 66 historian Jim Hinckley will speak from 1-3 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 16 at the Mohave Museum as part of the Sounds of Kingman series. (Miner file photo)

Originally Published: October 12, 2021 3:40 p.m.

Updated as of Tuesday, October 12, 2021 4:41 PM

KINGMAN – The Sounds of Kingman will present “Our Time, Our History” featuring local historian and Route 66 expert Jim Hinckley.

The event is slated for 1-3 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 16 at the Mohave Museum at 400 W. Beale St. in Kingman.

Hinckley will discuss the celebrities and some unknowns as they came through Kingman.

“They made it their home for a while and raised it to Hollywood status,” according to a Sounds of Kingman news release. “Route 66 remains a popular tourist attraction and travel route for thousands of travelers every year.”

The organization invited attendees to “experience the grandeur as well as the lost innocence of the glory days of Route 66.”

For more information visit www.soundsofkingman.com.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News
State