OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons Kingman Smart Buyer 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Local State National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Milestones Out & About
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Kingman Smart Buyer 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions TV Listings Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Thu, Oct. 14
Weather
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

AZ reports 2,386 new COVID cases

covid

covid

By Associated Press
Originally Published: October 14, 2021 5:23 p.m.

PHOENIX - Health officials in Arizona on Thursday reported 2,386 new COVID-19 cases and six additional deaths related to the virus.

The latest numbers pushed the state’s totals to 1,127,095 cases and 20,453 known deaths since the pandemic began.

According to the Arizona Department of Health Services’ internet dashboard, the state’s COVID-19 hospitalizations have plateaued between 1,700 and 1,800 in recent weeks after trending downward over the second half of September.

The number of confirmed or suspected COVID-19 inpatients in the state’s hospitals Wednesday was 1,769.

That total was down by two from the previous day and more than 300 below last month’s peak of the current wave.

Meanwhile, state health officials said the number of ICU beds used by COVID-19 patients was 471, an increase of 12 from the previous day but more than 100 below the high mark of the September surge.

The Navajo Nation on Thursday reported 64 more COVID-19 cases and one additional death.

The latest numbers pushed the tribe’s totals to 34,670 confirmed COVID-19 cases from the virus since the pandemic began more than a year ago.

The known death toll now is at 1,464.

“Contact tracers continue to find that many new cases of COVID-19 are due to family gatherings where people let their guard down and don’t wear masks,” Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez said in a statement. “We have to remain diligent and do our best to follow the guidance of our health care experts.”

Tribal officials still are urging people to get vaccinated, wear masks while in public and minimize their travel.

All Navajo Nation executive branch employees had to be fully vaccinated against the virus by the end of September or submit to regular testing.

The tribe’s reservation is the country’s largest at 27,000 square miles (70,000 square kilometers) and it covers parts of Arizona, New Mexico and Utah.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News
State