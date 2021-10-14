AZ reports 2,386 new COVID cases

PHOENIX - Health officials in Arizona on Thursday reported 2,386 new COVID-19 cases and six additional deaths related to the virus.

The latest numbers pushed the state’s totals to 1,127,095 cases and 20,453 known deaths since the pandemic began.

According to the Arizona Department of Health Services’ internet dashboard, the state’s COVID-19 hospitalizations have plateaued between 1,700 and 1,800 in recent weeks after trending downward over the second half of September.

The number of confirmed or suspected COVID-19 inpatients in the state’s hospitals Wednesday was 1,769.

That total was down by two from the previous day and more than 300 below last month’s peak of the current wave.

Meanwhile, state health officials said the number of ICU beds used by COVID-19 patients was 471, an increase of 12 from the previous day but more than 100 below the high mark of the September surge.

The Navajo Nation on Thursday reported 64 more COVID-19 cases and one additional death.

The latest numbers pushed the tribe’s totals to 34,670 confirmed COVID-19 cases from the virus since the pandemic began more than a year ago.

The known death toll now is at 1,464.

“Contact tracers continue to find that many new cases of COVID-19 are due to family gatherings where people let their guard down and don’t wear masks,” Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez said in a statement. “We have to remain diligent and do our best to follow the guidance of our health care experts.”

Tribal officials still are urging people to get vaccinated, wear masks while in public and minimize their travel.

All Navajo Nation executive branch employees had to be fully vaccinated against the virus by the end of September or submit to regular testing.

The tribe’s reservation is the country’s largest at 27,000 square miles (70,000 square kilometers) and it covers parts of Arizona, New Mexico and Utah.