Chloride set for ‘Old Miners’ Day’

CHLORIDE – Chloride is honoring the memory of the miners who came looking for their share in the Cerbat Mountains over 160 years ago at Old Miners’ Day on Saturday, Oct. 16.

Festivities begin at 9 a.m. with various activities, booths and a parade. The Chloride bake sale, gold panning and a horseshoe tournament will take place in the morning.

The Old Miners’ Day parade will step off at noon on Tennessee Avenue. Parade sign-ups will be 10 a.m. to 11 a.m at Town Hall on Payroll Avenue.

A gunfight by the Pistoleros and Roses will be held at Cyanide Springs at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.

Also, the Jim Fritz Museum and the Silverbelle Playhouse will be opening, featuring memorabilia from Chloride’s early days. There will also be live music in the park, including the country band Blue Line.

A parade award ceremony is set for 3 p.m. followed by a drawing at Town Hall. Prizes include stays at the Aquarius and Avi hotels, goodies from Desert Diamond Distillery, jewelry and crafts.

Chloride is 25 miles north of Kingman. Take Highways 93 to State Route 125 and turn east four miles. For more information call 928-565-9777 or 626-483-4571.