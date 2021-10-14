OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons Kingman Smart Buyer 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Local State National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Milestones Out & About
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Kingman Smart Buyer 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions TV Listings Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Thu, Oct. 14
Weather
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Kingman Communications Center fields 31 complaints

The City of Kingman Communications Center, pictured here, released its 2021 statistical review of complaints and investigations with 31 complaints received of 135,000 calls. (Miner file photo)

The City of Kingman Communications Center, pictured here, released its 2021 statistical review of complaints and investigations with 31 complaints received of 135,000 calls. (Miner file photo)

Originally Published: October 14, 2021 4:10 p.m.

Updated as of Thursday, October 14, 2021 5:39 PM

KINGMAN – The City of Kingman Communications Center released its 2021 statistical review of complaints and investigations, with 31 complaints received of 135,000 calls.

The city wrote in a news release that the review is required to maintain the national accreditation from the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies.

“To put the statistics from the report in context, Kingman’s Communication Center processes over 135,000 calls resulting in nearly 60,000 calls for service,” the city wrote. “The 31 complaints in the attached summary represent.02% of phone calls and .05% of calls ....”

Complaints are received by center supervisors via SPIDR Tech surveys and from stakeholders via Dispatch-help@cityofkingman.gov and stakeholder meetings. Each complaint is investigated by the receiving supervisor and all information is entered into Guardian Tracking “to facilitate a conversation with the involved employee in support of our continuous improvement process.”

According to the statistical summaries, the period of review was from Oct. 1, 2020 through Sept. 30, 2021. That span saw no internal affairs investigations and 31 complaints, 19 of which (61%) were categorized as “unfounded.” Seven complaints, were categorized as “policy failure.” The remaining five were listed as “sustained.”

“Less than 1% of all interactions results in a complaint,” Kingman Fire Chief Jake Rhoades said in the release. “This certainly indicates the highest levels of professionalism, customer service and operational excellence displayed by our team ...”

The center provides communications services through intergovernmental agreements for the Kingman police and fire departments, Northern Arizona Fire District, Golden Valley Fire District, Lake Mohave Ranchos Fire District, Pinion Pine Fire District and Pine Lake Fire District.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News
State