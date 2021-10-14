OFFERS
Thu, Oct. 14
Sun Devils to face Utah in key Pac-12 matchup

By Associated Press
Originally Published: October 14, 2021 12:19 p.m.

SALT LAKE CITY - No. 18 Arizona State (5-1, 3-0 Pac-12) visits Utah (3-2, 2-0) in a college football matchup between the Pac-12's last two unbeaten teams in conference play.

The game could have implications for the Pac-12 South down the road.

The Sun Devils are coming off a 28-10 victory at home over Stanford, which moved them up four spots to No. 18 in the Assocated Press Top 25 rankings.

Utah is coming off an emotional 42-26 road victory over USC, the Utes' first game after the tragic death of teammate Aaron Lowe.

It was Utah's first win over the Trojans in Los Angeles since 1916.

