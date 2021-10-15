OFFERS
Kingman police seek assistance in identifying armed robbery suspect

Originally Published: October 15, 2021 11:27 a.m.

KINGMAN – The Kingman Police Department is seeking the public’s help in identifying an armed robbery suspect who reportedly brandished a handgun and demanded the clerk open the register at a convenience store in the 3200 block of E. Andy Devine Avenue on Sept. 25.

KPD wrote in a news release that the suspect took out the cash, exited the store and fled on foot in an unknown direction. The suspect was described as being an adult white male between the age of 30 and 35, wearing a light blue or gray ball cap, a black short-sleeve shirt, blue jeans, black gloves and a smaller black backpack.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is encouraged to contact KPD at 928-753-2191, or report anonymously to Mohave Silent Witness at 928-753-1234. A $750 reward is being offered for information that leads to the arrest and apprehension of the suspect.

KPD is actively investigating the incident.

