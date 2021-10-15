Kingman police seek assistance in locating missing elderly male

KINGMAN – The Kingman Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating Ramon Raul Garza, a missing 71-year-old Kingman man last seen at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 12.

KPD wrote in a news release that Garza is as a Hispanic male 5-foot 8-inches tall and approximately 250 pounds. He has gray hair, brown eyes and a mustache or goatee. It is unknown what clothing he may be wearing.

Garza was last seen at his residence in the 1900 block of Arlington Street at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday. Garza, who also goes by “Ray,” left his residence without his medication or medical walker. He has trouble with his vision and walking, and does not drive, KPD wrote. His family has reported that he has recently had some memory issues.

It is believed that Garza may have his cellphone with him. However, it is powered off or has a dead battery. Officers have contacted Garza’s family and friends, and checked areas he is known to frequent, but Garza has not been located.

KPD is asking residents and businesses to check their properties and review video surveillance footage for sightings of Garza. Anyone who has seen Garza or has information on his whereabouts is urged to contact KPD at 928-753-2191.