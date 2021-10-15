OFFERS
Fri, Oct. 15
Multiple injuries in head-on collision in Dolan Springs

Several persons were injured in a two-vehicle collision on Pierce Ferry Road in Dolan Springs on Tuesday, Oct. 12. (MCSO photo)

Originally Published: October 15, 2021 11:49 a.m.

KINGMAN – At 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 12, Mohave County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to milepost 3 on Pierce Ferry Road in Dolan Springs for a head-on vehicle collision in which several subjects were injured.

MCSO wrote in a news release that the initial report received by dispatch was for a single vehicle that struck a cow. An Arizona Department of Public Safety trooper arrived first on the scene to discover that it was a two-vehicle, head-on collision with several subjects injured.

The investigation revealed that a Toyota sedan was traveling west on Pierce Ferry Road with three occupants while returning from the Skywalk at the Grand Canyon. The driver reportedly swerved to the right to avoid hitting a cow before overcorrecting and swerving into the east-bound lane. The Toyota then struck a Chevy suburban head-on.

The male driver of the suburban and two male passengers of the Toyota were air lifted to Las Vegas hospitals, while the driver of the Toyota was transported by ambulance to Kingman Regional Medical Center.

The driver of the suburban, the Toyota’s driver and its front-seat passenger were all wearing seatbelts. The backseat passenger of the Toyota was not.

Alcohol is not considered a contributing factor, according to law enforcement. The investigation continues.

