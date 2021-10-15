OFFERS
Sheriff’s office continues search for drowned woman

The Mohave County Sheriff’s Office reports that two persons drowned in the Colorado River at the Topock Gorge on Thursday, Oct. 14. (MCSO photo)

Originally Published: October 15, 2021 11:24 a.m.

KINGMAN – The Mohave County Sheriff’s Office is reporting that two individuals drowned in the Colorado River near the Topock Gorge on Thursday, Oct. 14, and that one of the two has not yet been located.

MCSO wrote in a news release that its communication center took several emergency calls regarding a male subject who had been pulled from the water but was unresponsive. The incident occurred near the gorge, approximately 15 miles north of Lake Havasu.

Upon arrival, MCSO Division of Boating Safety personnel observed several subjects performing CPR on the male subject on a beach near the location.

Deputies took over life-saving measures. A fire boat from the San Bernardino County Fire Department arrived and transported the male victim to a local hospital where he was pronounced deceased. It was also learned around that time that a female victim was still missing in the water.

An investigation determined that both victims were on a boat traveling north on the river when a personal item fell from the boat. While attempting to retrieve the item, the female victim fell into the water. The male victim then entered the water in an attempt to assist the female.

While the male was attempting to assist, he lost consciousness. The female then dropped below the river’s surface. The male was pulled from the water by passing boaters and brought to shore.

The sheriff’s office Division of Boating Safety and Dive Rescue and Recovery Team conducted a search for the female until nightfall without success. The search was to continue Friday, Oct. 15 utilizing divers and side-scan sonar technology.

MCSO asks that the public avoid the area of the Topock Gorge and be aware of search teams in the area. The investigation continues, with the identification of the victims pending next of kin notification.

