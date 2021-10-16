COVID claims 3 more Mohave County residents, another 144 infected

KINGMAN – Another 144 Mohave County residents have been infected with the potentially deadly COVID-19 coronavirus, and nearly half are in the age groups most vulnerable to complications from the disease.

The new cases, along with three additional deaths, were announced by the Mohave County Department of Public Health on Friday, Oct. 15 in a report that covered the two-day period between noon on Wednesday, Oct. 13 and noon on Friday.

The newly deceased include a resident of the Kingman medical service area in the 60-69 age bracket. The other deaths included a patient age 50-59 from the Bullhead City service area, and a patient age 80-89 from the Lake Havasu City service area.

Of the 144 new cases, 44 were logged in the Kingman area, including 25 in the age groups over 50, which have accounted for 95% of the deaths in the county since the beginning of the pandemic. There were 11 new local cases ages 60-69, 10 ages 50-59, two ages 70-79 and one each ages 80-89 and 90-plus.

The Bullhead City area logged the most new cases of the county’s four medical service areas with 60, including 16 over age 50. There were also 38 new confirmed cases in the Lake Havasu City service area, and two in the Arizona Strip.

The county, in its news release on Wednesday, urged residents who have not yet received a COVID-19 vaccine to get vaccinated as soon as possible. It noted that less than 40% of county residents are fully vaccinated, and that “well over 90% of all those who are hospitalized were not vaccinated.”

The number of new cases has been declining in the county even as the weekly death toll remains tragically high.

The 397 cases and 17 deaths logged in the week ending Wednesday, Oct. 13 was down from 493 cases and 19 deaths logged in the week ending Wednesday, Oct. 6. There were 559 new cases and 15 deaths in the week ending Wednesday, Sept. 29; 543 new cases and 21 deaths in the seven days ending Wednesday, Sept. 22; and 619 new cases and 14 deaths in the county in the week ending Wednesday, Sept. 15.

Still, Mohave County is considered a high-transmission area, and the county’s low vaccination rate has been cited by local health officials.

According to the Arizona Department of Health Services, only 42.8% of eligible county residents have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, which have proven effective at preventing the disease and lessening the severity of breakthrough illnesses.

That places Mohave far below the 58.2% logged statewide. More than one-third of county residents – 82,695 of about 213,000 – are fully vaccinated.

According to the county’s website, Bullhead City has suffered the most with 229 coronavirus deaths. It is followed by Kingman with 209, Lake Havasu City with 183, Golden Valley with 43, Fort Mohave with 81 and Mohave Valley with 31. The locations of the remaining deaths are not specified by the county on its website.

Broken down by cities and communities, the county has recorded 7,746 cases for Lake Havasu City, 7,694 for Kingman, 7,070 for Bullhead City, 2,466 for Fort Mohave, 1,561 for Golden Valley, 1,136 for Mohave Valley and 535 for Beaver Dam/Littlefield/Colorado City. There have also been 208 cases in Topock, 98 in Dolan Springs, 74 in Meadview and 69 in Yucca. The locations of the remaining cases are not specified.

The age of the average COVID-19 victim in the county is 73 years, while the average patient is 45.2 years old. The case fatality rate in the county is 2.8%, meaning 28 of every 1,000 individuals who have contracted the virus have died. Approximately 13.7% of Mohave County residents are known to have been infected.

County health officials have logged 29,408 coronavirus cases since the first local case was reported on March 24, 2020, while the Arizona Department of Health Services has recorded 32,482 cases in the county. The county counts 834 deaths, while the state reports 958. County health officials report that 24,929 county residents are known to have recovered from the disease since the beginning of the pandemic.

According to daily testing data from AZDHS for Friday, Oct. 15 there were 76 new cases from 726 tests in Mohave County for a positivity rate of 10%.

The positivity rate was 10% (55/563) on Friday, Oct. 8; 17% on Sunday, Oct. 10; 17% (61/358) on Monday, Oct. 11; 20% (90/451) on Tuesday, Oct. 12; 10% (95/945) on Wednesday, Oct. 13; and 10% (69/670) on Thursday, Oct. 14.

Since the beginning of the pandemic 281,201 tests have been conducted on county residents and 12.2% have been positive, according to AZDHS.

Statewide on Saturday, Oct. 16 AZDHS was reporting nine new deaths and 2,482 new cases from 31,791 tests for a positivity rate of 8%. More than 1,131,000 Arizonans have contracted the virus and 20,500 have died.

Nationwide, Johns Hopkins University of Medicine was reporting more than 44.9 million confirmed cases and 723,895 deaths the morning of Saturday, Oct. 16.

Globally, Johns Hopkins was reporting nearly 4.9 million deaths from more than 240 million confirmed cases on Saturday, Oct. 16.

Vaccines are readily available at area pharmacies, physician offices and the Kingman Regional Medical Center COVID Services office at the corner of Stockton Hill Road and Detroit Avenue.

To curtail virus spread, public health officials recommend that the unvaccinated maintain a distance of at least 6 feet from others, wash their hands thoroughly and frequently, and wear a face covering when social distancing isn’t possible.

For some patients, the virus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough, or no symptoms at all.

For others, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia. Some individuals with the virus, including those who have been fully vaccinated, can exhibit no symptoms, but are still capable of transmitting the disease.

The Kingman medical service area includes Kingman, New-Kingman/Butler, Chloride, Valentine, Meadview, Wikieup, Yucca, White Hills, Hackberry, Peach Springs, Valle Vista and Oatman.

The county also passed along new federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommendations calling for persons who were inoculated with the Pfizer vaccine more than six months ago to get a booster shot if they meet one of the following criteria:

– Persons age 65 or older.

– Residents of long-term care facilities.

– Persons ages 18-64 with underlying health conditions.