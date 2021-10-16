Diet Tip: Two areas to help with health and weight loss

Hi, this is Eunice from Diet Center.

I have two areas that I would like for you to consider to help improve your health and aid in weight loss.

Breakfast

We’ve heard it before that we shouldn’t skip meals, especially breakfast. A study by the American Heart Association further supports the importance of breakfast and weight management. The study looked at people who ate breakfast daily and compared them to people who ate breakfast two or less times per week. People who consume breakfast daily are 35% to 50% less likely to become obese. People who consume breakfast daily are less likely to develop insulin-resistance syndrome. Insulin-resistance is a condition in which a person’s cells are less sensitive to insulin’s actions or to help control blood sugar levels. People with insulin resistance are more likely to develop diabetes and are at higher risk for heart disease.

The study suggests that the reason why people who skip breakfast are more likely to become obese or develop insulin-resistance is because they often binge later in the day. The study showed that people who consumed whole grains for breakfast fared best. You can keep convenient breakfast items such as whole grain, high fiber cereals or breads. You can have nonfat yogurt, Diet Center Gold Premium Protein Supplements, or Diet Center Meal Replacements on hand.

Eat vibrant colored vegetables and fruits

Beta carotene is a well-known substance that can be found in many fruits and vegetables. Beta carotene is not a vitamin, but it is converted by your body into Vitamin A. Vitamin A promotes the growth and health of cells and tissues throughout our bodies and protects against infections by keeping skin and tissues healthy. Beta carotene is an antioxidant that may help prevent cancer and other chronic diseases. It may also offer protection from the deteriorating aspects of aging.

Beta carotene is one of more than 500 carotenoid substances that scientists have discovered in plants. Almost all carotenoids have antioxidant properties. High levels of carotenoids in your blood may help lower risk of disease. Beta carotene is the most familiar carotenoid. Fifty carotenoids in food have been discovered that also convert to Vitamin A.

Alpha carotene found in pumpkin, carrots and cantaloupe; beta cryptoxanthin in tangerines, oranges and peaches; beta carotene in sweet potatoes, carrots, spinach, pumpkin, apricots and cantaloupe; gamma carotene in tomatoes and apricots; lutein in corn, kiwi, red grapes and peas; lycopene in watermelon, tomatoes and pink grapefruit; and zeaxanthin in orange peppers, honeydew and mango.

A clue to finding foods high in beta carotene and other carotenoids is color. Choose red, orange, deep yellow and some dark green leafy vegetables. In the case of most carotenoids, vibrant colors equal vibrant health!

Thank you for reading Diet Center’s tip of the week. If you’re struggling with weight loss, call me at 928-753-5066 or stop by 1848 Hope Ave. in Kingman.