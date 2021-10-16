Kingman to observe Cities and Towns Week

KINGMAN – The City of Kingman is teaming up with the League of Arizona Cities and Towns to promote “Arizona Cities and Towns Week” Oct. 17-23.

At 10 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 18 Kingman Mayor Jen Miles will read a proclamation at the main city complex building at 310 N. 4th St.

The city will provide cupcakes to celebrate, and the public is urged to attend.

“This is a wonderful occasion to celebrate our city and to learn more about the 24-7 services that our dedicated staff provide year-round,” Miles said in a news release. “These multi-faceted services ensure that we live in a community that prioritizes safety, livability, positive growth and citizen well-being. They help make Kingman a wonderful place to live, work and play.”

This week also recognizes municipal employees, volunteers and elected officials who work to provide those services.