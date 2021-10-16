OFFERS
Kingman: Venture Club receives book donation

The Venture Club received book donations from the Kingman Elks Lodge and the Soroptimists of Kingman. From left are Venture Club member Bobbi Prestia, Jackie Morris (Elks), Jamie Taylor (Venture Club President), Linda Miller (Soroptimists), Colleen Kirby (Soroptimists), Debbie Liverence (Venture), Sharon Stockbridge (Venture), Morgan Wilson (Venture) and Nani Chrimes (Elks). Seated, from left, are Venture Club members Edith Byrne and Barbara Banks. (Courtesy photo)

Originally Published: October 16, 2021 5:22 p.m.

KINGMAN – The Imagination Library, Dolly Parton’s initiative, brought to the Kingman community in 2019 courtesy of Soroptimist International of Kingman and Kingman Elks Lodge No. 468, is seeing resounding success.

The organizations wrote in a news release that the goal for the first year was to enroll 80 children with 94 signing up in the inaugural year.

“Since that time enrollments have continued to surpass our goals,” the organizations wrote. “We currently have 716 local children enrolled in the program with 186 graduated out of the system. We are proud to say we have impacted over 900 children’s lives to date.”

The program was started by Parton in 1995. The program mails free books to children from birth to age 5 on a monthly basis.

“The program was designed to encourage families to spend time reading to children,” the organizations wrote. “Statistics show that reading to children at a young age positively aids in early language and vocabulary development. Today, this program spans four countries and mails over 1 million free books each month to children around the world. The 150 millionth book was mailed in 2020.”

On Tuesday, Oct. 12, the two organizations donated 61 Imagination Library books to the Venture Club for their Little Libraries program.

“These books will continue to enrich the lives of children in our community,” according to the release.

Sponsors are needed to keep the program going. Donations can be sent to SIK Imagination Library, P. O. Box 3393, Kingman, AZ 86402-3393, or online via SIKingman.com.

