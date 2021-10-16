Obituary | Edie Butler

Edie Butler, age 50 years, passed away at her home in Kingman on Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021 of what they deemed a cardiac event. She was born in Kingman on Feb. 28, 1971 to Leroy and Christy Butler. Edie grew up in Kingman and attended school there and graduated from Kingman High School in 1989. Edie attended ASU that fall in Tempe, Arizona with a business major. She found her niche in life earning a degree in nursing as an RN in the year 2000. Edie worked at Kingman Regional Medical Center for many years. She met and married John Steadman in 2002, who also worked in the medical field. 2003 would be a big year in her life as she gave birth to twin boys, Evan and Dillon Steadman.

Edie found the time to be both a nurse and mother, while the boys were growing older. Edie recently was busy attending her boys’ football games as she cheered on her two favorite players. Her nursing skills were needed within the family, as she cared for both her mother with cancer and a quadriplegic brother. Her kind demeanor was a godsend to the family.

Edie was preceded in death by her father, Leroy; mother Christy; and brother Leroy, Jr. Survivors include her two boys, Evan and Dillon of Kingman; Aunt Marilyn Goldberg, of Prescott, Arizona; Aunt Anita Butler, of Apache Junction, Arizona; Uncle Jim and Aunt Joyce Nash, of Falcon, Colorado; and several cousins and numerous friends.

Many people will miss Edie. She had a great sense of humor and had a smile for everyone she met. They plan no services at this time, as her request was to have her remains scattered with other family members in the Pacific Ocean in San Diego, California. She’s gone from us physically, but will remain in our hearts forever.