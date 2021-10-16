Obituary | Ronald G. Stephan

Ronald G. Stephan, 84, U.S. Army Veteran, beloved husband of Karin, nee Kirsch; devoted father of Tracy (Alex) Tziortzis, Dawn (Thomas) Losiniecki, Ronald J. Stephan and Beth (Eduardo) Fernandez; proud grandfather of Alexis, Sophia, Elias, Noah and Mia.

Visitation was held Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021, 5 – 7 p.m. at Blake-Lamb Funeral Home in Lisle, Illinois.

Ron’s Funeral was Friday, Oct. 15, 2021, 10 a.m. at St. Scholastica Church in Woodridge, Illinois. Interment followed at Holy Family Cemetery, Downers Grove, Illinois.

In lieu of flowers, memorials in Ron’s name, to the charity he founded for foster children to casasupport.org will be appreciated. Information at 630-964-9392 or www.blake-lambfuneralhome.com.