OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons Kingman Smart Buyer 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Local State National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Milestones Out & About
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Kingman Smart Buyer 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions TV Listings Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Sat, Oct. 16
Weather
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Tempe may rename streets, parks named for Klan members

Tempe will consider renaming parks and streets named after former community leaders who were recently discovered to have been dues-paying members of the Ku Klux Klan. Tempe Beach Park was segregated in the 1920s, and numerous streets were named after KKK members. (Photo by Brent Schmidt, cc-by-sa-2.0, https://bit.ly/3j4kfMk

Tempe will consider renaming parks and streets named after former community leaders who were recently discovered to have been dues-paying members of the Ku Klux Klan. Tempe Beach Park was segregated in the 1920s, and numerous streets were named after KKK members. (Photo by Brent Schmidt, cc-by-sa-2.0, https://bit.ly/3j4kfMk

By Associated Press
Originally Published: October 16, 2021 5:44 p.m.

TEMPE – Tempe will consider renaming parks and streets named after former community leaders who were recently discovered to have been dues-paying members of the Ku Klux Klan.

The city said Friday that the names of will be up for discussion when the city council meets next week. They are Hudson Drive, Hudson Lane, Laird Street and Hudson, Harelson and Redden Parks.

The city's research showed that three schools also were named for members of the Klan. Officials say they've notified Tempe Elementary School District leaders about the namesakes of Laird and Hudson elementary schools and Gililland Middle School.

“Together we can acknowledge the past and make purposeful decisions that reflect our community values of equality and anti-discrimination," City Manager Andrew Ching said in a news release.

A Klan chapter called Butte Klan No. 3 included many prominent Tempe residents in the 1920s, including mayors, council members, bankers and other power brokers, according to a memo prepared for the City Council. The city's elementary schools were segregated, as was a swimming pool at Tempe Beach Park.

Another prominent Tempe figure was known for fighting the Klan. Col. James McClintock worked to expose the Klan and was the foreman of a federal grand jury investigating Klan violence, according to the city memo. He's the namesake for McClintock Drive – one of Tempe's major north-south arteries – and McClintock High School.

City officials are contacting descendants of the former Klan members “so they feel invited to be part of the conversations,” according to the city news release.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News
State