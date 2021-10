KINGMAN – The Kingman Police Department reports that Ramon Raul Garza, missing since Tuesday, Oct. 12, was located on Friday, Oct. 15.

KPD wrote in a news release that Garza was confirmed safe at his home at approximately 8:30 p.m. Friday. The law enforcement agency determined that Garza had traveled to Tucson with a friend.

He returned to his home safely on Friday.