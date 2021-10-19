5 more Kingman-area residents die from complications of COVID-19, 4o more infected

KINGMAN – Five more Kingman-area residents have been robbed of their golden years by COVID-19.

According to the Mohave County Department of Public Health, four local residents in their 60s died of complications of COVID-19, which also claimed the life of a local denizen in the 70-79 age group.

The death of a patient in the 60-69 age range from the Lake Havasu City medical service area rounded out the six deaths in the county recorded by local health officials in the three-day period ending at noon on Monday, Oct. 18.

County health officials also reported that another 151 residents have contracted the coronavirus, but for the first time in several weeks the Kingman area did not lead the county in new cases.

Bullhead City logged the most new cases of the county’s four medical service areas with 64, followed by Lake Havasu City with 46 and Kingman with 40. There was also one new case logged in the Arizona Strip.

Of the new Kingman cases, more than half were registered in the age brackets over 50 that have accounted for 95% of the deaths in the county since the beginning of the pandemic. There were nine new local cases ages 50-59, eight ages 60-69 and five ages 70-79.

In all, 68 of the 151 new cases in the county were recorded in the more-vulnerable age groups.

The county, in its news release on Monday, noted that 90% of county residents who are hospitalized with COVID-19 had not been vaccinated.

The number of new cases has been declining in the county even as the weekly death toll remains tragically high.

The 397 cases and 17 deaths logged in the week ending Wednesday, Oct. 13 was down from 493 cases and 19 deaths in the week ending Wednesday, Oct. 6. There were 559 new cases and 15 deaths in the week ending Wednesday, Sept. 29; 543 new cases and 21 deaths in the seven days ending Wednesday, Sept. 22; and 619 new cases and 14 deaths in the county in the week ending Wednesday, Sept. 15.

Still, Mohave County is considered a high-transmission area, and the county’s low vaccination rate has been cited by local health officials.

According to the Arizona Department of Health Services, only 42.9% of eligible county residents have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, which have proven effective at preventing the disease and lessening the severity of breakthrough illnesses.

That places Mohave far below the 58.3% logged statewide. More than one-third of county residents – 82,857 of about 213,000 – are fully vaccinated.

According to the county’s website, Bullhead City has suffered the most with 229 coronavirus deaths. It is followed by Kingman with 212, Lake Havasu City with 184, Golden Valley with 45, Fort Mohave with 81 and Mohave Valley with 31. The locations of the remaining deaths are not specified by the county on its website.

Broken down by cities and communities, the county has recorded 7,791 cases for Lake Havasu City.

There have been 7,756 in Kingman, 7,116 in Bullhead City, 2,478 in Fort Mohave, 1,565 in Golden Valley, 1,139 in Mohave Valley and 536 in Beaver Dam/Littlefield/Colorado City. There have also been 209 cases in Topock, 100 in Dolan Springs, 74 in Meadview and 69 in Yucca. The locations of the remaining cases are not specified.

The age of the average COVID-19 victim in the county is 73 years, while the average patient is 45.2 years old. The case fatality rate in the county is 2.8%, meaning 28 of every 1,000 individuals who have contracted the virus have died. Approximately 13.8% of Mohave County residents are known to have been infected.

County health officials have logged 29,583 coronavirus cases since the first local case was reported on March 24, 2020, while the Arizona Department of Health Services has recorded 32,661 cases in the county. The county counts 840 deaths, while the state reports 964. County health officials report that 25,035 county residents are known to have recovered from the disease since the beginning of the pandemic.

According to daily testing data from AZDHS for Monday, Oct. 18 there were 179 new cases from 1,487 tests in Mohave County for a positivity rate of 12%.

The positivity rate was 17% (61/358) on Monday, Oct. 11; 20% (90/451) on Tuesday, Oct. 12; 10% (95/945) on Wednesday, Oct. 13; 10% (69/670) on Thursday, Oct. 14; and 10% (76/726) on Friday, Oct. 15.

Since the beginning of the pandemic 282,689 tests have been conducted on county residents and 12.2% have been positive, according to AZDHS.

Statewide on Tuesday, Oct. 19 AZDHS was reporting nine new deaths and 5,660 new cases from 77,126 tests for a positivity rate of 7%. More than 1,137,000 Arizonans have contracted the virus and 20,674 have died.

Nationwide, Johns Hopkins University of Medicine was reporting about 45 million confirmed cases and about 725,000 deaths the morning of Tuesday, Oct. 19.

Globally, Johns Hopkins was reporting nearly 5 million deaths from more than 240 million confirmed cases on Tuesday, Oct. 19.

Vaccines are readily available at area pharmacies, physician offices and the Kingman Regional Medical Center COVID Services office at the corner of Stockton Hill Road and Detroit Avenue.

To curtail virus spread, public health officials recommend that the unvaccinated maintain a distance of at least 6 feet from others, wash their hands thoroughly and frequently, and wear a face covering when social distancing isn’t possible.

For some patients, the virus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough, or no symptoms at all.

For others, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia. Some individuals with the virus, including those who have been fully vaccinated, can exhibit no symptoms, but are still capable of transmitting the disease.

The Kingman medical service area includes Kingman, New-Kingman/Butler, Chloride, Valentine, Meadview, Wikieup, Yucca, White Hills, Hackberry, Peach Springs, Valle Vista and Oatman.

The county also passed along new federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommendations calling for persons who were inoculated with the Pfizer vaccine more than six months ago to get a booster shot if they meet one of the following criteria:

– Persons age 65 or older.

– Residents of long-term care facilities.

– Persons ages 18-64 with underlying health conditions.