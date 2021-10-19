Licenses & Permits | Oct. 20, 2021

Mohave County issued the following building permits for the week ending Oct. 8:

– Gary Robinson: Scenic; 200 amp electric for well only.

– Stanley Schnell: 3535 E. Martin Lane, Kingman; replace 100 amp panel.

– Tri State Electric: 7897 Oriole Drive, Mohave Valley; residential electric panel and pole to existing manufactured home.

– Curtis Fraka: 2350 E. John L Ave., Kingman; replace 200 amp panel and power pole.

– Desert Hills Mobile Home Park: 3825 N. London Bridge Road, Lake Havasu City; replace 400 amp panel.

– Intricate Electric: 1100 Riverside Drive, Lake Havasu City; replace 200 amp panel.

– Intricate Electric: Kingman; panel replacement 200 amp.

– AZ Sunwest Construction: Kingman; demo burned manufactured home.

– SFR Building Corp: 4005 N. Roosevelt St., Kingman; demo existing awning.

– Brian Barlow: Littlefield; demo all.

– Barkhurst Electric: Kingman; 800 amp panel for two well sites.

– George Beil: Kingman; 50 amp panel for well.

– Truelove Plumbing: Kingman; new gas lien for fire pit.

– Steve Dunkel: Kingman; replace gas line for fireplace.

– Thomas Suminski: 7152 N. Hawaii Drive, Kingman; replace 200 amp panel.

The City of Kingman issued the following building permits for the week ending Oct. 14:

– Bashas Construction: 3360 E. Andy Devine Ave., Kingman; remodel; zero dollars.

– Titan Solar Power: 3731 N. Verdugo Road, Kingman; electric; $128.

– Titan Solar Power: 3609 N. Benton St., Kingman; electric; $128.

– Titan Solar Power: 3770 Eagle Rock Road, Kingman; electric; $128.

– MDL Electric: 1509 Jefferson St., Kingman; electric; $114.

– Discreet Electrical Service: 415 S. 2nd St., Kingman; electric; $104.

– Discreet Electrical Service: 218 N. Eighth St., Kingman; electric; $89.

– Angle Homes: 3612 Oak Cliffs Ave., Kingman; new SFR; $4,301.

– Porter Williams: 3721 Cerbat Vista Drive, Kingman; new FR; $6,498.

– Angle Homes: 4369 Gemstone Ave., Kingman; new SFR; $5,039.

– Angle Homes: 2145 Comanche Drive, Kingman; new SFR; $5,481.

– Angle Homes: 4371 Gemstone Ave., Kingman; new SFR; $4,802.

– Baron Landscape & Pools: 4253 Gemstone Ave., Kingman; pool; $1,362.

– JDM Remodel Construction: 3573 Cheyenne Ave., Kingman; remodel; $206.

The City of Kingman issued the following business licenses for the week ending Oct. 14:

– Fairway Independent Mortgage Corporation: 2201 Stockton Hill Road, Ste. A, Kingman; mortgage company.

– The Academic Angles: 1847 Atlantic Ave., Kingman; educational services.

– Truenet Communications: 7666 Blanding Blvd., Jacksonville; engineering service.

– Western Alarm: 2029 W. Acoma Blvd., Ste. E, Lake Havasu City; service and alarm systems.