Mohave Community Orchestra returns Oct. 23

KINGMAN – The Mohave Community Orchestra is set to perform for the first time since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic at 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 23 at the Kingman High School auditorium at 4182 N. Bank St.

The performance will include classical music, as well as the Baroque Reeds Clarinet and Bassoon Duet, and the Herring Bone Trombone group. Numbers to be played include a special arrangement of the Star Spangled Banner, Romany dances, Appalachian Morning and more.

The clarinet and bassoon duet will play three pieces, two of which are upbeat. They will also perform a “beautiful version” of The Beatles’ “Yesterday,” said Barbara Kuzma of the orchestra.

Intermission will include treats, proceeds from which will be used for orchestra scholarship programs that go toward lessons and music camps.

“Young people who are taking string instruments, this is the one opportunity for them to play with a group ‘cause it’s not offered in the schools,” Kuzma said. “So we really encourage students to come and join us.”

Entry costs a suggested donation of $5 for individuals and $10 for families. However, Kuzma said all are welcome even if they can’t donate.

“We’ve been on a COVID hiatus, so this is our first concert,” Kuzma said. “We’re very excited to be able to play and have people come out to see us.”

For more information visit https://mohavecommunityorchestra.com/.